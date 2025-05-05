This 22-year-old grad says she's negotiated every job offer she's gotten—here's her best tip for making the ask

Hali Jama says she's negotiated every internship and job opportunity that's come her way.

It didn't come naturally, but it's a practice that's served her well.

Jama, 22, is a business and economics student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and will start an analyst job after graduating in May.

She says she was raised to be humble, grateful for opportunities and not ask for too much, especially when it comes to money.

"But at the end of the day, I had to realize this is a job," Jama tells CNBC Make It of her negotiating mindset. "I'm bringing just as much value to this company with my problem-solving, strategy and overall work ethic as much as they're giving me a salary and paying me for that."

Jama's favorite tip is to remember that you can negotiate more than just your base pay. She typically starts with the salary, but if the company won't budge, she asks for more paid time off; if that's still a no, she'll see if there's room in the budget for relocation assistance.

"I don't think I've ever been told 'no' to all three," she says. "Usually one of them strikes."

How to get over your fear of negotiating salary

Like Jama, today's college seniors will likely have to negotiate for a salary they can live off of.

Members of the class of 2025 say they expect to earn an average $101,500 per year for their first job, while recent grads report actually earning $68,400 per year, according to a recent ZipRecruiter survey of over 3,000 recent and rising college grads.

But many people, especially those at a junior level, might be afraid to negotiate out of "a fear of coming across as ungrateful," says Sam DeMase, a career expert with ZipRecruiter. "That just isn't the case, because employers expect you to negotiate. It's part of the process."

DeMase has three mindset "hacks" to get over the fear of negotiating:

First, take regret off the table, she says. "If you want to avoid regret, that is a motivator to negotiate," she says. "Otherwise you're going to be left wondering 'I think I could have gotten more.'"

Second, DeMase says she likes to think about negotiating for the person who's coming after her. "I want to raise the bar for the next woman that's going to be there, [or] the next person that's going to take on that role after me. If I don't negotiate, I'm not raising the bar for the rest of the folks that are coming after."

ZipRecruiter data found that the gender pay gap starts early: Men who were surveyed reported earning an average of $72,700 per year after school, versus $67,500 among women.

Finally, you'll feel more confident negotiating for a job you know you're well equipped to do, rather than one that feels outside of your strengths, DeMase says.

To that end, "lean into roles that really align with your superpowers and your passions," DeMase says. Also highlight your skills and "be ready to share examples of how you utilize those skills in action to achieve results, whether that's at your internship, your part-time job, your volunteer work, [or] school projects."

ZipRecruiter data shows that the top skills mentioned on entry-level job descriptions are innovation, communication and collaboration.

Figuring out your salary expectations

As far as figuring out your salary number, refer to online databases and tailor your searches to your location and industry; you can also ask other entry-level peers what kind of salary range to expect starting out.

In Jama's case, the rising grad began looking for a full-time role beginning in June 2024 and landed several offers before accepting one in October. She says she was able to use market data, including the salary ranges she was seeing during the hiring process, to negotiate the job she ultimately took.

She views negotiating as advocating for herself.

"I think most people find [negotiating] commendable, and they're like, 'Hey, good for you,'" Jama adds. "I always just say, 'Why not? What am I going to lose from it?'"

