This 30-year-old won the NYC housing lottery and pays $1,000/month for a luxury 1-bedroom apartment—take a look inside

Nkenge is a native New Yorker, born in the Bronx and raised in Harlem. While growing up in the city, living in a neighborhood like Manhattan's Flatiron, where the current median rent is $5,394, seemed like a distant possibility for the now 30-year-old content creator.

But Nkenge's dream became a reality when she was selected for a one-bedroom apartment through the city's housing lottery in 2023. In the three years prior, she had submitted over 120 applications.

The New York City housing lottery program helps residents find affordable housing, including rent-stabilized apartments. The Department of Housing Preservation and Development defines affordable housing as housing costs no greater than 30 percent of a single person's or family's income.

Per the city's rent stabilization system, there is a legal limit to how much rent one can be charged in a year. NYC's Rent Guidelines Board determines the rate at which rent in a rent-stabilized apartment can increase lease-to-lease.

Nkenge, who requested to only be identified by her first name for privacy concerns, tells CNBC Make It she started applying to the lottery in 2020 because she was paying around $1,900 for a small one-bedroom apartment in Harlem, but wanted to get her rent costs down to around $1,000 a month.

"I really want to save for a place, something that I can call my own and actually own," Nkenge says. "I had a budget and I wanted to stick to that. That's when the lottery ended up coming in right at the nick of time."

Nkenge's yearly income had to be between $36,798 and $59,340 to qualify for the lottery. When selected, she had to submit proof of income, which included bank statements, invoices, and tax forms.

While waiting for final approvals, Nkenge was shown three apartments — two in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan.

"I first walked into those apartments; they were definitely out of this world. They felt like a hotel," Nkenge says. "I was greeted by a concierge and it just felt so elevated."

Nkenge chose a one-bedroom apartment in the building in Manhattan. Her unit comes with a washer and dryer and the building has shared amenities that include a gym, game room, and rooftop.

The market rate for one-bedroom apartments in Nkenge's building starts at $5,903 a month, according to StreetEasy. There are 58 units in the building that are designated for affordable housing, according to NYC Housing Connect.

"Living in an affordable home has not only made my life easier and less stressful, but it has also allowed me to have more access to things," Nkenge said. "It has allowed me to save not only for owning a home but also even retirement, life insurance. That's never something that I've had in the past, but now I'm able to afford that as well."

Nkenge's two-year lease guarantees her a rent of $997 a month, which includes a $85 utility allowance. She also pays a $54 building amenity fee and $195 in utilities, for a total monthly housing costs of $1,246.

If she decides to renew her lease in May 2025, Nkenge's rent will increase by 5% which is the current increase percentage rate allowed for rent-stabilized units in New York City.

Nkenge's upfront costs included the first month's rent and a security deposit and totaled $1,994.

An estimated 27,261,057 NYC residents applied for the city's housing lottery between 1/1/2014 and 6/30/2020, according to the Department of HPD's NYC Local Law 217 of 2019 report.

Nkenge believes even more people should have access to the program, especially people who look like her.

"A lot of the times when you're not given the opportunity to be in certain spaces, it's kind of hard to get in there to begin with. It's about who you know, which," she says. "Unfortunately, I come from a space where I didn't really know a lot of people."

Nkenge's way of life has changed quite a bit since being selected for the lottery and moving into her rent-stabilized apartment which she attributes to "being able to have access to a place to live, something that you can call home and that is affordable."

Nkenge has been living in her apartment for a year now and is taking advantage of her low rent by saving to buy a home which she hopes to do in the next five years.

"You're able to enjoy life better, have a better quality of life and are able to do the things that you love and accomplish the things that you want to accomplish," she says.

