This Couple Retired at 38 in 1991 With $500,000 in Savings. Here's How Their Investments Have Lasted Over the Years

Billy and Akaisha Kaderli feel like they have seen it all.

The couple retired in 1991 at the age of 38 after saving $500,000.

The former restaurateurs, now both 68, have watched as their money survived a series of booms and busts. After 30 years of retirement, their nest egg currently sits at $1 million.

The Kaderli's initially invested their money in a mix of index funds with a plan on maintaining an inexpensive lifestyle while living off their returns.

