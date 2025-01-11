Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

This ETF provider launches a new way to play Tesla

By Krysta Escobar,CNBC

The Tesla logo in front of a car dealership in Berlin on April 23, 2024.
Sebastian Gollnow | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

An exchange-traded fund provider is helping investors make more bets on Wall Street's most profitable momentum trades.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

GraniteShares, which debuted its first installment of single-stock ETFs in 2022, now manages 20 of them. It includes the GraniteShares YieldBoost TSLA ETF (TSYY), which launched last month. The fund gives investors exposure to Tesla.

"This is about more and more people taking charge of their own finances," GraniteShares CEO William Rhind told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week. "They want to be able to actively manage that and maybe try and outperform… That's where we see things like leverage, single stocks really playing."

He calls demand "a worldwide phenomenon" because it's not just an opportunity for U.S. investors.

"We have investors all around the world that are looking to the U.S. ETF market first because that's the biggest source of liquidity," added Rhind. "They're looking to the names that they know and love - the Teslas of the world [and] the Nvidias of the world. They're only available here in the U.S., and that's why people come here to trade them."

But the firm acknowledges the strategy isn't suited for everyone.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

Special counsel Jack Smith resigns from DOJ as Trump's fight to block final report continues

news 4 hours ago

Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple on its lack of innovation and ‘random rules'

GraniteShares includes a disclosure in bold on its website: "An investment in these ETFs involve significant risks."

As of Friday's close, Tesla stock is nearly $100, or about 19%, off its all-time high – hit on Dec. 18.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us