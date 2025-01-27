This is the No. 1 company to work for in the U.S.—it’s been a top employer for 17 years

Employees say Bain & Company is the No. 1 best company to work for, according to Glassdoor's latest report of the top 100 best places to work in the U.S.

The annual report, now in its 17th year, is based on anonymous employee reviews where workers rate aspects about their job, the work environment and their employer over the past year.

Bain & Company was recognized as the top large U.S. employer for the second year in a row, and sixth time overall in the report's history. The business consulting firm is one of just two companies that have ranked among the best places to work for all 17 years, with the other being Google, ranked at No. 28 this year.

While tech companies dominate the list, other sectors make a strong showing: The No. 2 best place to work is Crew Carwash based in Indiana, and beloved burger joint In-N-Out rounds out the top three.

Here are the top 10 best companies to work for, according to Glassdoor:

1. Bain & Company

Company rating: 4.6

Headquarters: Boston

Industry: Business consulting

2. Crew Carwash

Company rating: 4.6

Headquarters: Fishers, Indiana

Industry: Auto services

3. In-N-Out Burger

Company rating: 4.6

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Industry: Food service

4. Nvidia

Company rating: 4.5

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Computer hardware development

5. Eli Lilly and Company

Company rating: 4.5

Headquarters: Indianapolis

Industry: Biotech and pharmaceuticals

6. Microsoft

Company rating: 4.5

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer hardware development

7. eXp Realty

Company rating: 4.5

Headquarters: Bellingham, Washington

Industry: Real estate

8. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Company rating: 4.5

Headquarters: Salt Lake City

Industry: Religious institutions

9. RLI

Company rating: 4.5

Headquarters: Peoria, Illinois

Industry: Insurance carriers

10. MathWorks

Company rating: 4.4

Headquarters: Natick, Massachusetts

Industry: Software development

The ratings consider employee feedback at companies with at least 1,000 workers from October 2023 to 2024 and their opinions on the best reasons to work for their employer, as well as downsides.

Glassdoor prompts workers to provide their thoughts on aspects like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance.

Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend, and if their company's six-month business outlook is positive or negative.

Overall, the best places to work have a strong culture and values, employee-centric practices, are mission-driven industry leaders, and provide plenty of growth opportunities with work-life balance and flexibility, the Glassdoor report notes.

Tech is the most represented industry on the list and makes up 26 of the best places to work; however, its command has been falling over time and is down from 31 companies in 2024. Experts say many tech companies aren't the dream employers they once were given high-profile layoffs and return-to-office requirements making headlines in recent years.

Meanwhile, more employers in health care, biotech and pharma, and manufacturing are being recognized as great places to work.

Across the U.S., the best places to work are primarily concentrated in San Francisco; Washington, DC; New York City and Boston.

