A New Job Posting Promises a $30,000 Annual Budget for Eating Out at Restaurants

Talk about a mouth watering job opportunity.

Restaurant review platform The Infatuation is currently hiring an editor for its New York offices, who in addition to receiving a salary in the range of $85,000 to $130,000, will also get a major perk.

Whoever lands the role will have a "$30,000 annual restaurant budget for dining out" in New York City and trying all the food and drink the Big Apple has to offer.

That figure amounts to $2,500 per month, $576.92 per week or $82.19 per day if you decide to dine out every day of the year.

The role, which according to the job listing is "an editing job and also very much an eating job," will require the editor to edit the reviews, guides and newsletters published by The Infatuation NYC.

Additionally, they will "research and fact check the historical and cultural context of various cuisines, dishes and neighborhoods."

Applicants are asked to have at least five years of editing experience, a keen eye for copy editing and catching typos as well as a passion for eating out in New York City.

"You're the kind of person who plans trips around what you're going to eat, and you're the friend in the group who picks the restaurant," the listing reads.

The Infatuation was acquired by JPMorgan Chase in 2021, and currently has coverage in 53 cities around the world.

