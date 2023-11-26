Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Three Palestinian students shot near the University of Vermont

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Photo: rachaelvoorhees
  • Three Palestinian students were shot and wounded near the University of Vermont Saturday night.
  • "Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation," Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said in a statement.
  • The shooting comes as Islamophobia escalates against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, which is currently in a military pause to release hostages.

Three Palestinian students were shot and wounded near the University of Vermont Saturday night, police said.

Two of the three 20-year-old men are in stable condition, while the other is facing more serious injuries, according to a report from the Burlington Police Department in Vermont.

The victims were on their way to a Thanksgiving dinner at one of their relative's homes and two of them were wearing Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, according to the report. The shooter fired at least four rounds from a pistol, striking all three students. Officers from the Burlington Police Department, the University of Vermont police department and other local forces immediately responded to the scene.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

All three attended a Quaker school together and now are college students at Brown University, Haverford College and Trinity College.

The shooting comes as Islamophobia and antisemitism escalate against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, which is currently in a four-day military pause to ensure the safe passage of released hostages. Earlier in November, President Joe Biden announced a "first-ever" national program to counter Islamophobia.

The families of the victims called on police forces to treat the shooting as a hate crime in a joint statement: "Our children are dedicated students who deserve to be able to focus on their studies and building their futures. "

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Hunger Games prequel, ‘Napoleon' lead as Thanksgiving box office shows signs of life

news 3 hours ago

Israel confirms 17 hostages released, including four-year-old American girl

"In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it's proven," Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a statement.

Hate crimes are considered federal offenses. A spokesperson for FBI Albany, which covers Vermont, said in a statement following news of the shooting that the bureau was investigating the incident to see if there was evidence of a "federal violation."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, is offering a $10,000 reward for any reports or information that could help arrest and convict the shooter.

Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a statement on the shooting in a social media post on Sunday.

"It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation. My thoughts are with them and their families," the Vermont independent lawmaker said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us