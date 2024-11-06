Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the major averages jumped to fresh all-time highs, and what's on the radar for the next session.

The Trump rally

If you missed it the Russell 2000 picked up 5.84% on Wednesday, hitting a new 52-week high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.57%, hitting a fresh all-time high.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 2.95% Wednesday, posting a new record.

The S&P 500 was up 2.53%, also hitting a new high

We'll follow these market stories closely to see if the move higher can continue.

Sector check

Financials were the biggest sector mover Wednesday, up 6.16%, hitting a new high.

Industrials were up 3.93% Wednesday, hitting a new high.

Energy was up 3.54% in the session. It's now 4.28% from the April high.

Real Estate fell 2.64% during trading. It's now 5.6% from the high.

Consumer Staples fell 1.5%. The sector is 5.76% from the September high.

Utilities fell 1%. It's now 5.72% from the mid-October high.

Duke Energy reports Thursday morning. The stock is flat over the past three months, and it is 6.3% from the October high.

The transports

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) was up 6.6% Wednesday.

It hit a new high.

ArcBest was the best performer of the bunch on Wednesday, up 16%.

Saia was up 13.4% in the session.

RXO jumped 13% during trading.

Other big gainers include Norfolk Southern, up nearly 10% on the day, and XPO, up 9.8%. CSX was up 8.4% Wednesday.

Mortgage rates

Lyft

The ride-sharing company reported Wednesday afternoon.

CEO David Risher will be on "Squawk Box" in the 8 a.m. hour, Eastern.

The stock is 31% higher over the past three months.

Lyft is still 30% from the March high.

Arm Holdings

The new chipmaker on the block, relatively speaking, reported quarterly earnings Wednesday afternoon.

CEO Rene Haas will be on CNBC TV in the 10 a.m. hour.

Arm is up roughly 28% in the past three months

The stock is 23% from the July high.

Hershey

The chocolate company is down 11% over the past three months.

Hershey is 16.6% from the May high.

Carlyle Group

The global investment firm is up about 38% in the past three months.

Carlyle hit a new high Wednesday.

Datadog

The cloud company reports Thursday before the bell.

The stock is up around 22% in the past three months.

Datadog is 7.4% from the February high.

Cloudflare