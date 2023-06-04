TipRanks Reveals the Top 10 Services Sector Analysts of the Past Decade

Despite the disruption from the pandemic, the services sector has continued to grow over the past decade, offering opportunities to invest.

TipRanks recognized the 10 best analysts in the services sector for identifying the best investment opportunities. These Wall Street analysts surpassed their peers with their stock picking and delivered considerable returns through their recommendations.

TipRanks leveraged its Experts Center tool to zoom in on analysts with a high success rate, and analyzed every recommendation made by analysts in the services sector over the past decade.

The ranking shows analysts' ability to generate returns from their recommendations. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the statistical significance of each rating, the average return, and analysts' overall success rate. Further, these ratings were measured over one year.

Top 10 analysts from the consumer goods sector

The image below shows the most successful Wall Street analysts from the services sector.

1. Jason Seidl - TD Cowen

Jason Seidl tops the list. Seidl has an overall success rate of 73%. His best rating has been on Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), a provider of transportation and logistics solutions. His buy call on DSKE stock from May 7, 2020 to May 7, 2021, generated a solid return of 327.7%.

2. Patrick Brown - Raymond James

Patrick Brown is second on this list and has a success rate of 75%. Brown's top recommendation is Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), a transportation company. The analyst generated a profit of 211.2% through his buy recommendation on Saia stock from April 17, 2020 to April 17, 2021.

3. Scot Ciccarelli - Truist Financial

Truist Financial analyst Scot Ciccarelli ranks No. 3 on the list. Ciccarelli has a success rate of 73%. His best recommendation has been on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), a value retailer. The analyst generated a return of 249.4% through a buy recommendation on FIVE from May 18, 2020 to May 18, 2021.

4. Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Brian Nagel bags the fourth spot on the list. The analyst has a 67% overall success rate. Nagel's best recommendation has been on Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), a manufacturer and seller of high-quality furniture. His buy call on LOVE stock generated a stellar 800% return April 2, 2020 to April 2, 2021.

5. Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Fifth-place analyst Carlo Santarelli has a success rate of 63%. His best recommendation is Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), a leading casino-entertainment company. The analyst delivered a profit on this stock of 437.2% from April 24, 2020 to April 24, 2021.

6. Gary Prestopino - Barrington

Taking the sixth position is Gary Prestopino. The analyst has a success rate of 55%. His top recommendation was for online-based automotive parts and accessories provider CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS). Through his buy call on PRTS stock, Prestopino generated a solid return of 800% from Aug. 5, 2019, to Aug. 5, 2020.

7. Helane Becker - TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Helane Becker is seventh on this list, with a success rate of 66%. Becker's best call has been a buy on the shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), an airline holding company. The recommendation generated a return of 180.7% from Dec. 8, 2009, to Oct. 22, 2010.

8. Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital

In the eighth position is Walter Spracklin of RBC Capital. Spracklin has an overall success rate of 64%. The analyst's top recommendation is TFI International (TSE:TFI), a Canadian transportation and logistics company. Based on his buy call on TFI, Spracklin generated a profit of 215.2% from April 22, 2020, to April 22, 2021.

9. Jeff Van Sinderen - B.Riley

Jeff Van Sinderen ranks ninth on the list. The analyst sports a 52% success rate. His top recommendation has been on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), a consumer packaged goods company. The buy recommendation generated a return of 800% from April 22, 2020, to April 22, 2021.

10. Jake Bartlett - Truist Financial

Jake Bartlett has the 10th spot on the list, with a success rate of 66%. Bartlett's best call has been a buy on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), a fast-food restaurant chain. The recommendation generated a return of 261.2% from April 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021.

Bottom line

Investors can follow the recommendations of top analysts to make an informed investment decision. We will return soon with the top 10 analysts of the past decade in the Industrials sector.