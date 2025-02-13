Top federal prosecutor, DOJ official quit after refusing order to toss Eric Adams case

A top federal prosecutor in New York and a senior Department of Justice official resigned after refusing a DOJ order to dismiss the pending criminal case against Mayor Eric Adams.Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, was the first to refuse to toss ouit the case against Adams, who was indicted last fall.

After Sassoon refused, the matter was reassigned to the acting head of the DOJ's Public Integrity Section, who also refused to dismiss the case and then quit.

Stephanie Keith | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A top federal prosecutor in New York and a senior Department of Justice official resigned Thursday after refusing a DOJ order to dismiss the pending criminal case against Mayor Eric Adams.

Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, was the first to refuse to toss the case against Adams, who was indicted last fall, NBC News reported.

After Sassoon refused, the matter was reassigned to the acting head of the DOJ's Public Integrity Section, who also refused to dismiss the case and then quit, NBC reported.

The criminal case against Adams has not been dismissed as of Thursday afternoon.

Adams was indicted in September by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on charges related to alleged bribery, fraud and a decade-long campaign contribution scheme.

"Moments ago, I submitted my resignation to the attorney general," Sassoon told SDNY staff in an email, according to an official cited by NBC.

"As I told her, it has been my greatest honor to represent the United States and to pursue justice as a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. It has been a privilege to be your colleague, and I will be watching with pride as you continue your service to the United States."

