Top Wall Street analysts suggest these stocks with attractive upside potential

This year was a busy one for investors, especially in light of the U.S. presidential election, growing excitement around artificial intelligence and the continued focus on elevated interest rates.

While macro conditions are expected to improve in the new year, there are concerns about a possible U.S.-China trade war and lofty valuations could weigh on the stock market in 2025.

Nonetheless, top analysts continue to focus on stocks that can withstand near-term pressures and offer robust growth potential, backed by solid execution and fundamentals.

Here are three stocks favored by the Street's top pros, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performance.

Salesforce

This week's first pick is Salesforce (CRM), a customer relationship management platform. Earlier this month, the company issued solid guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and highlighted the role of Agentforce, its suite of autonomous AI agents, in driving its transformation.

On Dec. 17, Salesforce announced the launch of Agentforce 2.0, the latest version of its flagship AI product with enhanced features. Reacting to the launch, Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a buy rating on CRM stock with a price target of $425. The analyst called Agentforce 2.0, an "impressive innovation, with a clear step-up in value."

Moskowitz noted some of the features of the advanced version, including improved workflow integration with Slack, Tableau and MuleSoft offerings, better reasoning and data retrieval competence, and an enhanced library of pre-built skills.

The analyst also highlighted the traction for Agentforce, with the company closing more than 1,000 paid deals, a steep climb up from the 200 plus deals by the end of fiscal Q3. Overall, Moskowitz thinks that Agentforce can be a "game-changing technology," given its ability to significantly boost productivity for clients while fueling bookings and revenue growth.

Moskowitz continues to see Salesforce as a top pick and believes that it is well positioned to help its extensive clientele in process optimization and revenue management.

Moskowitz ranks No. 212 among more than 9,200 analysts tracked by TipRanks. His ratings have been profitable 60% of the time, delivering an average return of 13.9%. (See Salesforce Stock Charts on TipRanks)

Booking Holdings

Another Mizuho analyst, James Lee, is bullish on Booking Holdings (BKNG), a provider of online travel and other services. Lee reaffirmed a buy rating on BKNG stock and boosted the price target to $6,000 from $5,400, reflecting higher growth-rate estimates and a favorable outlook.

Lee stated that a regional analysis by Mizuho revealed encouraging room night growth for fiscal 2025. Based on estimated growth rates for Europe, Asia, the U.S. and the rest of the world, Lee expects an 8.2% room night growth (over a percentage point higher than the consensus estimate).

The analyst expects BKNG's fiscal 2025 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to rise by mid-teens, marking a faster growth rate than the revenue growth estimate of nearly 11%. In fact, considering buybacks, Lee expects fiscal 2025 earnings to increase by about 20%, which makes the stock's valuation at 16 times FY26 EBITDA attractive at current levels.

Overall, Lee believes that BKNG deserves a premium valuation compared with its rivals based on its "sizable advantage in digital marketing, expanding offerings in alternative accommodations and other new product verticals, and a higher share in hotel bookings."

Lee ranks No. 291 among more than 9,200 analysts tracked by TipRanks. His ratings have been successful 61% of the time, delivering an average return of 13.4%. (See Booking Holdings Insider Trading Activity on TipRanks)

DraftKings

Finally, there's sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG). The company has mobile sports betting operations in 25 states and Washington, D.C. Its iGaming business is live in five U.S. states. The company's Sportsbook and iGaming products are also available in Ontario, Canada.

In a research note on the 2025 outlook for the Gaming and Lodging space, JPMorgan analyst Joseph Greff named DraftKings as one of the top picks. The analyst reiterated a buy rating on DKNG stock and increased the price target to $53 from $47.

Greff views DraftKings "as the pure-play in the most attractive growth market in Gaming." He expects DKNG to gain from tail winds in this space, including solid same-store sales and new growth opportunities.

Highlighting DraftKings' lucrative revenue growth profile, the analyst talked about the company's ability to capitalize on its scale and leading position in the U.S. online sports betting and iGaming space to deliver better margins, EBITDA and free cash flow, supported by efforts to control operating expenses.

Greff expects DraftKings to deliver revenue growth of 31% in 2025 and 13% in 2026. The analyst said that Wall Street's 2026 revenue growth estimate of 17% plus seems very achievable, along with the possibility of a higher margin.

Finally, Greff noted DKNG's "superior product capabilities, customer acquisition competencies, and scale that have allowed it to compete against new entrants like ESPN BET and Fanatics, much like it has successfully competed in the past with newer entrants."

Greff ranks No. 987 among more than 9,200 analysts tracked by TipRanks. His ratings have been profitable 51% of the time, delivering an average return of 7.6%. (See Draftkings Options Activity on TipRanks)