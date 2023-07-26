Trader Joe's is recalling these 2 products because they ‘may contain rocks'

Trader Joe's has announced a recall of two different types of cookies after the grocery chain was informed by a supplier that the products "may contain rocks."

The cookies in question are the chain's Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell by date of Oct. 2 and Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 as well as the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with a sell by date of Oct. 17 through Oct. 21.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," the company said on the announcements page of its website. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

The potentially contaminated cookies have been removed from all Trader Joe's locations, the company added. Shoppers who purchased the items in question can return them to any of the chain's locations for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recall have been encouraged to reach out to Trader Joe's customer service reps via email.

The cookie recall arrives a month after Trader Joe's announced that it was recalling its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend after being alerted by a supplier that it had potentially been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, though no illnesses had been reported.

Also in June, Trader Joe's recalled its Tomato Leaf Scented Candle because the glass jar had the potential to crack or break due to overheating during use.

On its food safety overview page, Trader Joe's says that it always prefers to "err on the side of caution" with recalls if there is a chance that a product might harm consumers.

"While there are aspects of our product supply-chain beyond our direct control, we will never leave to chance the safety of the products we offer," the page reads. "We take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality."

When reached for comment, a representative for Trader Joe's directed CNBC Make It to the recall page.

