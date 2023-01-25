Trader Joe's Revealed Its Annual List of Customer Favorites—Here Are the Top 8 Products of 2023

Move over, Oscar nominations, there's a different awards show making headlines this week.

For the 14th year in a row, supermarket chain Trader Joe's has released its Customer Choice Awards, spotlighting the products that its famously loyal shoppers love the most.

The chain polled 18,000 customers on its website and Instagram account with the question "If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe's products would you take with you?"

The poll was open for the first few weeks of 2023, a spokesperson told CNBC Make It, with results then split up into categories such as snack, entree and household product.

The current reigning champion at Trader Joe's is the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, which the supermarket's copywriters describe as "spicy, ire-zest-tible little scrolls made from stone ground corn masa."

Several products were ineligible for the contest because they have won their categories several times in past years. These were inducted into the newly created Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame. They include the Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, Unexpected Cheddar and Soy Chorizo.

These are Trader Joe's customers' eight favorite products this year and how much they cost.

No. 1 snack: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips ($2.99)

Runners-up:

Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers

Organic Corn Chip Dippers

World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs

Crunchy Curls

No. 1 cheese: English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions ($9.99 per pound)

Runners-up:

Syrah Soaked Toscano

Baked Lemon Ricotta

Blueberry & Vanilla Chèvre

Brie

No. 1 entree: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice ($4.49)

Runners-up:

Chicken Tikka Masala

Kung Pao Chicken

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (seasonal)

BBQ Teriyaki Chicken

No. 1 household product: Scented candles (prices vary)

Runners-up:

Daily Facial Sunscreen

Ultra-Moisturizng Hand Cream

Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo & Conditioner

TShea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask

No. 1 produce item: Bananas (25 cents each for organic, 19 cents for regular)

Runners-up:

Teeny Tiny Avocados

Honeycrisp Apples

Brussels Sprouts

Organic Carrots of Many Colors

No. 1 dessert: Mini Ice Cream Cones ($3.79)

Runners-up:

Danish Kringle (various)

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Lava Cakes

Brookie

No. 1 vegan item: Kale & Cashew Pesto ($3.99)

Runners-up:

Vegetable Fried Rice

Beefless Bulgogi

Palak Paneer

Cauliflower Gnocchi

No. 1 beverage: Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice (price not currently available)

Runners-up:

Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal)

Sparkling Peach Black Tea with Peach Juice

Sparkling Cranberry & Ginger Beverage (seasonal)

Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer

