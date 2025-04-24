Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields decline as Trump considers reversing high China tariffs

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Futures-options traders work on the floor at the American Stock Exchange (AMEX) at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., April 10, 2025. 
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

Treasury yields declined on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that high tariffs on China may be coming down, and backtracked plans to fire the Federal Reserve chief.

At 5:30 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was down over 3 basis points at 4.349%, while the 2-year Treasury yield was down nearly 3 basis points at 3.832%.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

One basis point equals 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investor concerns eased on Thursday after Trump indicated a softening of trade tensions between the U.S. and China. U.S. tariffs on China currently stand at 145%.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Trump administration was considering lowering the tariffs to between 50% and 65%, which would still be extremely high, in comparison to other countries.

Additionally, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said "there is an opportunity for a big deal here" on trade between the U.S. and China.

However, China said on Thursday that there will be no conversations with the U.S. on tariffs. "If the U.S. really wants to resolve the problem ... it should cancel all the unilateral measures on China," Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson He Yadong said to reporters.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Adobe to launch mobile app for AI image generation tool as OpenAI steps up rivalry

news 2 hours ago

Indonesia plans to import more from the U.S. to ‘narrow' trade surplus, finance minister says

Additionally, investors were relieved after Trump said on Tuesday that he has "no intention" of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Trump has been taking shots at Powell in recent weeks and urged the central bank leader to lower rates, even calling him a "major loser" on Monday.

On the data front, investors will await durable good orders and existing home sales on Thursday as well as the Michigan consumer sentiment on Friday for further insights into the health of the U.S. economy.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us