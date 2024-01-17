Treasury yields edge higher as investors monitor data and Fed comments

Money Report

Treasury yields were higher early Wednesday, with the 10-year yield holding above 4%, as investors focused on fresh data and commentary from Federal Reserve members.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged higher to 4.0694%. It hovered around the 4% mark for much of last week. The 2-year Treasury yield rose by around 5 basis points to trade at 4.278%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors are looking ahead to December retail sales data out Wednesday, which could fuel recessionary fears and concerns about economic growth if U.S. consumer spending cools. Economists polled by FactSet anticipate an increase of 0.2% for the month, slightly under the 0.3% increase in November.

On Tuesday, yields jumped after comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who suggested that while the central bank will likely cut rates this year, it may take its time.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, more European Central Bank members indicated that markets were getting ahead of themselves on rate cut projections.

The president of the Dutch central bank, Klaas Knot, told CNBC Wednesday that the euro zone's central bank looked at overall financial conditions, and that "the more easing the market has already done for us, the less likely we will cut rates."

— CNBC's Jeff Cox and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

