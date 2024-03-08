Treasury yields fall ahead of February jobs report

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday as investors awaited the February jobs report which could provide fresh hints about the state of the economy.

At 4:07 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was close to two basis points lower at 4.0730%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by over one basis point to 4.4965%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors looked to the release of nonfarm payroll and unemployment data for February. Economists are expecting the economy to have added 198,000 jobs, significantly lower than January's 353,000, and the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.7%.

That would point to a slowing, but at least somewhat resilient, labor market, especially as January's high reading can at least in part be attributed to seasonal hiring.

Many investors are hoping the data will signal that the economy is easing, as they are anticipating that this could mean interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve are one step closer.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week reiterated that policymakers were still looking for more confidence that the economy, and especially inflation, is cooling before cutting rates, but that there was not much further to go.

"We're waiting to become more confident that inflation is moving sustainably at 2%. When we do get that confidence, and we're not far from it, it'll be appropriate to begin to dial back the level of restriction," he told the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Markets are widely expecting the first rate cut to take place in June.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank left rates unchanged on Thursday and cut its forecast for inflation as well as growth.