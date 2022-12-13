10-Year Treasury Yield Drops Below 3.5% After Inflation Reading Comes in Lighter Than Expected

Treasury yields slid on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose less than expected for November.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped 7 basis points to 3.55%. The 2-year Treasury was last down by 12 basis points to 4.27%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The consumer price index, which measures a wide basket of goods and services, rose just 0.1% from the previous month, and increased 7.1% from a year ago, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting a 0.3% monthly increase and a 7.3% 12-month rate.

As the Federal Reserve continues its fight against persistently high inflation, the fresh figures could also inform the outcome of the central bank's last meeting of the year, which is set to begin Tuesday.

Many investors are expecting the central bank to implement a 50 basis point rate hike when its meeting ends on Wednesday. They will also be looking to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday for insights into the central bank's economic expectations and policy plans.

At its last four meetings, the Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points each. That pace has prompted recession fears among many investors. Mixed economic data which indicated that rate hikes may have to continue for longer have added to the concerns in recent weeks.