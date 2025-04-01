Treasury yields fall after latest round of weak economic data, traders await tariff details

Treasury yields were lower on Tuesday as investors digested some weak economic data that fueled a rush to safety, while also waiting details on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury lost 8.4 basis points to trade at 4.161%. The 2-year Treasury yield ticked down by 5.1 basis points to 3.861%.

One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Traders are eagerly awaiting more clarity on Wednesday, when many of Trump's reciprocal duties are set to come into effect.

Investors are optimistic that once the tariffs are implemented, some of the ambiguity surrounding U.S. trade policy could ease, providing more clarity on how the measures will unfold. However, the measures could be broader than anticipated. President Donald Trump said this week that U.S. reciprocal tariffs would apply to virtually all countries.

"Some on Wall Street are already talking about how '2 April' may very well be lighter-than-feared, producing a snap-back rally in risk assets," said José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "But others worry that this economy can't handle a stress test of this magnitude and point to households increasingly unable to sustain expenditure patterns in light of mounting headwinds," he wrote in a note.

Traders got some sour economic news on Tuesday that sent yields lower. The ISM manufacturing index for March came in at 49 for the month, slightly below the 49.5 estimate from economists polled by Dow Jones. Job openings for February also missed forecasts, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. Both reports added to a lingering concern that the economy could be meaningfully slowing.

Worries are mounting that the upcoming tariffs could trigger a sharp economic downturn, potentially leading to a recession. Economists surveyed by CNBC now project first-quarter growth at just 0.3%, a drop from the 2.3% seen in the fourth quarter of 2024.