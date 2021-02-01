Treasury Yields Fall Slightly to Start the Week

10 Republican senators sent a letter to Biden on Sunday asking him to consider a smaller, alternative Covid-19 relief spending plan.

Auctions will be held Monday for $54 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped slightly on Monday, the first trading day of February.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.07% around 4:15 p.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slumped to 1.84%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. government bonds yields ebbed lower at the start of the week, after 10 Republican senators sent a letter to Biden on Sunday asking him to consider a smaller, alternative Covid-19 relief spending plan.

