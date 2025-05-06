Treasury yields hold steady as traders await Fed decision

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors keenly awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due out Wednesday.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 4.355%. The 2-year Treasury yield was down 4 basis points to 3.801%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Data released Tuesday showed the U.S. trade deficit hit a fresh record high in March, according to the Commerce Department. Imports surged 4.4% after consumers and businesses sought to get ahead of tariffs, with the shortfall in goods and services totaling $140.5 billion on the month, up 14% from February. On a year-over-year basis, the deficit has increased 92.6%, or $189.6 billion.

The figures came just before President Trump instituted 10% across-the-board tariffs on all imports and threatened higher duties pending a 90-day negotiating period.

Investors are anticipating the Fed's policy decision out Wednesday at the end of the central bank's two-day meeting, particularly as Trump has pressured central bank chair Jerome Powell to cut rates. The Fed is widely expected to keep its benchmark rates unchanged at their current 4.25% to 4.50%, based on Fed Funds futures trading.

"We expect the Fed to keep rates steady and avoid explicit forward guidance about the policy path ahead," analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a note. "The overall tone of the meeting is likely to echo comments from Chair Powell and his colleagues in recent weeks."

"In particular, the administration's policies are likely to push the economy away from the Fed's dual mandate objectives for a period of time but that monetary policy is 'well positioned' to respond to the evolving outlook," Deutsche Bank said.

Investors are also hopeful the U.S. will soon strike trade deals with leading partners. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed Monday that "we're very close to some deals," echoing Trump's remarks Sunday that some agreements would be reached as early as this week.

— With additional reporting by CNBC reporter Jeff Cox