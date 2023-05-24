Treasury Yields Hold Steady as Investors Closely Follow Debt Ceiling Negotiations, Await Key Economic Reports

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as investors paid close attention to debt ceiling deal talks and looked to economic data that could provide hints about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans.

At 5:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the 2-year Treasury was up by less than 1 basis point at 4.285%, while the 10-year Treasury was flat at 3.69%. Both briefly touched levels last seen in March on Tuesday.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors considered continued debt ceiling negotiations, which appeared to make little progress toward a resolution on Tuesday as several key issues were still debated. The U.S. risks defaulting on its debt as soon as June 1 if a deal is not struck, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed earlier in the week.

Various House Republicans questioned the deadline on Tuesday, though House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reiterated that negotiators were working toward the date.

Meanwhile, investors weighed the outlook for Fed interest rate policy. Minutes from the central bank's last rate-setting meeting are expected Wednesday and could provide fresh clues about whether the central bank will pause rate increases imminently and if there could be rate cuts as early as this year.

Fed officials have shared mixed opinions about what could be on the horizon for interest rates, with some indicating that economic data will be crucial to future policy decisions. The Fed's favored inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, is due Friday.