10-year Treasury yield hovers around 4.09% as Fed speakers urge caution before cutting

U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Wednesday as investors considered new commentary from the Federal Reserve officials that signaled that the central bank would proceed with caution before cutting rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury hovered at 4.09%, while the 2-year Treasury yield was 2 basis points lower at 4.387%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.1%.

Investors weighed new remarks from a host of Fed speakers that urged further caution. Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler said that while inflation is easing the "job is not done yet," while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he expects only two to three cuts.

Uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy has been widespread, prompting investors to reassess the potential timetable for interest rate cuts.

That comes as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that rate cuts may not take place until later than many investors had been expecting, and that the central bank would tread carefully. His remarks also signaled that there may be fewer cuts than expected, fueling concerns about the impact of elevated rates on the economy and if they could lead to a recession in the U.S.

As of Monday morning, traders are pricing in a 21.5% change of rate cut in March, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The expectation had been above 80% about two weeks ago.