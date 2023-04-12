Money Report

Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Await Key Inflation Data, Fed Minutes

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. Treasurys were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the release of key March inflation figures that could impact future Federal Reserve policy moves, including its interest rate hiking campaign.

As of 5:17 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.439% after rising by less than 1 basis point. Meanwhile, the yield on the 2-year Treasury was down marginally at 4.054%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors looked to key inflation data due Tuesday, including the consumer price index report for March and the core inflation rate. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting the CPI to have risen by 0.2% on a monthly basis. This would mark a slowdown compared to February's 0.4% increase.

The fresh consumer inflation data will be followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

The Fed's next interest rate decision in May is likely to be impacted by the fresh inflation figures. The central bank noted after its last meeting that a rate hike pause could be on the horizon if data showed sufficient signs that the economy is cooling.

In a speech at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker indicated that he would support rates being hiked slightly higher and then staying elevated for some time.   

Minutes from the Fed's March meeting are also due Wednesday and could provide fresh hints about the central bank's policy expectations.

