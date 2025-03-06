10-year Treasury yield ticks higher as investors digest potential tariff relief

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield moved higher on Thursday as investors weighed the economic effect of tariff negotiations between the U.S., Canada and Mexico and awaited key jobs data due Friday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed around 3 basis points to 4.292%. The 2-year Treasury yield inched down about 1 basis point to 3.971%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The White House on Wednesday announced a one-month delay to tariffs on automakers whose cars comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. President Donald Trump said Thursday that most Mexican and Canadian imports in compliance with the USMCA trade agreement also received an extension.

This was after Trump implemented 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico on Tuesday, as well as an additional 10% duty on China. Canada, Mexico and China have said they will respond with reciprocal measures as a result.

Investors will also be watching the big data release of the week, nonfarm payrolls, due on Friday. That comes after the volume of unemployment claims came in lower than economists anticipated on Thursday.