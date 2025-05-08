Treasury yields rise as Trump unveils U.S.-UK trade framework

Treasury yields rose on Thursday as traders assessed the framework for a trade deal between the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 10-year Treasury yield was nearly 5 basis points higher at 4.324%. The 2-year Treasury yield also gained 5 basis points, trading at 3.847%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Trump announced a deal outline from the Oval Office in which a 10% baseline tariff on British imports will remain in place. The announcement was short on details otherwise.

"The final details are being written up," Trump said. "In the coming weeks we'll have it all very conclusive."

Despite the lack of details, traders took the news as a positive.

"These deals that are being struck will be deals in principle, and then the finer details will follow. There are potential economic implications for that ... but in general, I think the market likes the spirit of moving forward on tariff negotiations," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates strategy at AmeriVet Securities.

The 10-year yield hit its high of the day after the announcement, along with U.S. equities. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite were all up around 1%.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Thursday's moves come after the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision, with the central bank holding the benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, where it has been since December. It was a widely expected move.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted in a post-meeting news conference that President Donald Trump's tariffs will delay the central bank's timeline for achieving its goals.

"What looks likely — given the scope and scale of the tariffs — is that we will see certainly the risks to higher inflation, higher unemployment have increased. And if that's what we do see — if the tariffs are ultimately put in place at those levels, which we don't know — then we won't see further progress toward our goals," he said. "We might see a delay in that."