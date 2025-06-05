Treasury yields dip ahead of more jobs data

U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower on Thursday as investors awaited new labor market data.

The 2-year yield fell more than 1 basis point to 3.866%, while the 10-year Treasury yield dropped by more than 2 basis points at 4.339%. The 30-year long bond yield pulled back more than 3 basis points at 4.85%.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One basis point equals 0.01%. Yields and prices move inversely in the bond market.

The moves come after sharp declines notched Wednesday on the back of a slate of disappointing U.S. data.

The services sector activity weakened unexpectedly in May to 49.9%, slipping just below the threshold that separates expansion from contraction and missing the Dow Jones forecast of 52.1%

Similarly, private sector payrolls increased by only 37,000 in May, falling significantly short of a Dow Jones estimate of 110,000. The disappointing figure heightened investor concerns about a weakening labor market and its potential economic fallout.

Despite the forecast misses, the latest numbers are not "so bad" as to revive fears about a recession in the world's largest economy, Deutsche Bank wrote in a research note published Thursday.

Investors will be keeping an eye out on April trade data and on the latest initial jobless claims print coming out later on Thursday, after a set of weak indicators sent Treasury yields on a steep tumble during the previous session. The 10-year bond yield eased by more than 10 basis points on Wednesday.

Later this week, traders will also be keeping an eye on May's nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate, due out on Friday.