Trump administration cuts an additional $450 million in grants to Harvard

The additional cuts follow an already $2.2 billion freeze of funds last week.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it is cutting an additional $450 million in grants to Harvard University through eight federal agencies, on top of the $2.2 billion already frozen last week.

"Harvard University has repeatedly failed to confront the pervasive race discrimination and anti-Semitic harassment plaguing its campus," the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism said in a statement.

The task force went on to call Harvard a "breeding ground for virtue signaling and discrimination."

It's the latest funding hit for the elite university, which has been a target of the Trump administration over the last several weeks. The Trump administration and Harvard have been engaged in a high-profile legal battle.

Harvard did not immediately respond to the latest funding cuts. University President Alan Garber previously issued a statement defending its constitutional rights after filing a lawsuit against the administration to halt the funding freeze.