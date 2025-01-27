Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump plans executive orders on military related to DEI, transgender troops and vaccines

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., Jan. 20, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders related to U.S. military policies on Covid-19 vaccines, transgender service members and DEI measures.
  • Trump is also set to direct the U.S. to build its own version of Israel's missile defense system, known as the "Iron Dome."
  • One of the orders would reverse President Joe Biden's executive action that prohibits military discharges on the basis of gender identity.

President Donald Trump is expected Monday to sign multiple executive orders aimed at reversing Biden-era military policies on Covid-19 vaccination, transgender servicemembers, and DEI measures.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Trump is also set to direct the United States to build its own version of Israel's "Iron Dome" missile defense system, according to NBC News, which cited White House fact sheets and summaries of the orders.

The orders are the latest in a flurry of executive actions by Trump, who has pushed major changes across the federal government in his first week back in the White House.

The actions expected Monday include an order to reinstate people who were discharged from the military during the Covid pandemic for refusing to be vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Discharged service members who seek to be reinstated also will get full back pay and benefits, NBC reported.

Another order seeks to "prioritize readiness and lethality" in the military by undoing Biden-era gender inclusivity efforts.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Nvidia calls China's DeepSeek R1 model ‘an excellent AI advancement'

news 50 mins ago

62% of couples keep at least some money separate from each other, survey finds. Here's what experts recommend

The order would revoke President Joe Biden's 2021 order prohibiting military discharges because of gender identity and bar "the use of invented and identification-based pronouns" in the Defense Department.

Trump's expected order "also prohibits males from using or sharing sleeping, changing, or bathing facilities designated for females," the documents say.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The president is also set to sign an order ending all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices in the Defense and Homeland Security departments.

The order also will direct the Pentagon to review all internal instances of "race or sex-based discrimination" stemming from DEI initiatives.

And it directs the secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security to review the curricula of U.S. service academies "to ensure these institutions eliminate radical DEI and gender ideologies," according to the White House documents seen by NBC.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us