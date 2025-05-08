Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says 10% is floor for tariffs; ‘Some will be much higher'

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

US President Donald Trump makes a trade announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2025.
Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump said that 10% will be the floor for his tariffs on imports from other countries that seek trade agreements with the United States.
  • "Some will be much higher because they have massive trade surpluses and in many cases they didn't treat us right," Trump told reporters at the White House.
  • Trump's comment came as he discussed a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that 10% will be the floor for his tariffs on imports from other countries that seek to reach trade agreements with the United States.

"Some will be much higher because they have massive trade surpluses and in many cases they didn't treat us right," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump's comment came as he discussed a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

During that Oval Office event, Trump's Truth Social account said that U.S. tariffs on imports from the UK will remain at the baseline 10% rate that he imposed on most countries in the world in early April.

Asked by a reporter if that is "a template for these future trade deals," Trump replied, "No, no."

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Trump says it is ‘such an honor' that Vatican elected first U.S. pope

news 20 mins ago

The top 10 industries for finding entry-level remote jobs right now

"That's a low number, they made a good deal," Trump said of the UK.

"One thing with U.K. ... they always treated us with great respect," he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us