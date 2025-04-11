Trump says 5 more law firms will provide $600 million total in free legal work for causes he supports

- President Donald Trump said five more law firms have struck agreements with his administration.
President Donald Trump on Friday said five more law firms have struck agreements with his administration that involve them committing to at least $600 million in total pro bono legal work for causes the president supports.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
