Trump says he'll ask Saudi Arabia to 'round out' investment pledge in U.S. to $1 trillion

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted Saudi Arabia's pledge to invest $600 billion in America in the next four years, while suggesting the figure should actually be higher.

"It's also reported today in the papers that Saudi Arabia will be investing at least $600 billion in America," Trump told an audience at Davos via video call, while mentioning major announcements of investment plans by foreign companies into the country.

"But I'll be asking the Crown Prince, who's a fantastic guy, to round it out to around 1 trillion. I think they'll do that, because we've been very good to them," he said, referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.