Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says he'll ask Saudi Arabia to 'round out' investment pledge in U.S. to $1 trillion

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

US President Donald Trump (L) speaks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May smile during a family photo session at the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIM KYUNG-HOON/AFP via Getty Images)
Kim Kyung-hoon | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted Saudi Arabia's pledge to invest $600 billion in America in the next four years, while suggesting the figure should actually be higher.

"It's also reported today in the papers that Saudi Arabia will be investing at least $600 billion in America," Trump told an audience at Davos via video call, while mentioning major announcements of investment plans by foreign companies into the country.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"But I'll be asking the Crown Prince, who's a fantastic guy, to round it out to around 1 trillion. I think they'll do that, because we've been very good to them," he said, referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us