Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says tariffs coming in April will ‘probably be more lenient than reciprocal'

By Sarah Min, CNBC

US President Donald Trump meets with US Ambassadors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2025.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
  • "I'll probably be more lenient than reciprocal, because if I was reciprocal, that would be very tough for people," Trump said in an interview.
  • "I know there are some exceptions, and it's an ongoing discussion, but not too many, not too many exceptions," the president added.

President Donald Trump said that tariffs will likely be more "lenient than reciprocal," as the April 2 tariff deadline looms for a number of levies to go into effect.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"I'll probably be more lenient than reciprocal, because if I was reciprocal, that would be very tough for people," Trump said Tuesday in an interview with Newsmax.

"I know there are some exceptions, and it's an ongoing discussion, but not too many, not too many exceptions," the president added.

The comments come as investors worry that a more severe approach signaled by the Trump administration would dampen consumer and corporate sentiment enough to slow down the U.S. economy. On Tuesday, the Conference Board said its measure for consumer expectations on business, income and labor dropped to a 12-year low.

Stocks have struggled recently, with the S&P 500 dropping 3% in the past month. The benchmark also dipped into correction territory amid the tariff pressures, briefly trading more than 10% below a record set in February.

Get Your Ticket to Pro LIVE
Join us at the New York Stock Exchange!
Uncertain markets? Gain an edge with CNBC Pro LIVE, an exclusive, inaugural event at the historic New York Stock Exchange.

In today's dynamic financial landscape, access to expert insights is paramount. As a CNBC Pro subscriber, we invite you to join us for our first exclusive, in-person CNBC Pro LIVE event at the iconic NYSE on Thursday, June 12.

Join interactive Pro clinics led by our Pros Carter Worth, Dan Niles and Dan Ives, with a special edition of Pro Talks with Tom Lee. You'll also get the opportunity to network with CNBC experts, talent and other Pro subscribers during an exciting cocktail hour on the legendary trading floor. Tickets are limited! 

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

32-year-old brings in an average $13,000 a month as a music engineer—without a college degree: Here's how

news 39 mins ago

Mega Millions just made it easier to win big—here's what to know before the rules change

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us