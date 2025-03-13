Money Report

Trump sued by 20 states to halt the ‘dismantling' of Education Department

By Annie Nova, CNBC

A security guard walks past the U.S. Department of Education headquarters in Washington, D.C., March 12, 2025.
Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its termination of more than 1,300 Education Department staffers.
  • "The lay-offs are an effective dismantling of the Department," the state AGs wrote.
  • As an agency authorized by Congress, the Education Department cannot be eliminated without congressional approval.

A group of Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Thursday over its moves to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and its termination of nearly half the agency's staff.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed the legal challenge in response to the administration's dismissal of more than 1,300 workers at the department.

"The lay-offs are an effective dismantling of the Department," the state AGs wrote.

"[The] Department's authority to administer [Reductions in Force] does not override Congress's exclusive authority to abolish executive agencies or to discontinue their functions," they added.

As an agency authorized by Congress, the Education Department cannot be eliminated without congressional approval. But in the meantime, the Trump administration can slowly starve it by cutting resources.

The plaintiffs named in the lawsuit are President Donald Trump, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and the U.S. Department of Education.

The White House and the Education Department did not immediately respond to a request from CNBC for comment.

On Tuesday, McMahon said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that efforts to dismantle the agency are "proceeding as expeditiously as possible."

The Education Department manages the country's more than $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio, provides funding for schools and ensures civil rights.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

