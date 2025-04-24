Trump tells Putin to ‘STOP!' Russian strikes on Kyiv

President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt devastating missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

"Vladimir, STOP!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"Russia continues to kill people and avoid tough pressure and accountability for this," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for deadly missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that came after the U.S. leader suggested that Russia was "ready" for a peace deal.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, after Russia launched what was one of the most damaging attacks on a major Ukrainian city since it invaded its neighbor more than three years ago.

"Not necessary, and very bad timing," Trump wrote. "Vladimir, STOP!"

"5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!"

Trump's message to Putin came a day after the American president said he believed that "Russia is ready" for a peace deal with Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Prokofyev | Afp | Getty Images

"I think we have a deal with Russia," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump suggested that the holdup in getting that deal was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom he had accused in a social media post of making "inflammatory statements."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We have to get a deal with Zelenskyy," Trump said in the Oval Office. "I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelenskyy. So far, it's been harder."

Hours after those comments, Russia unleashed its attack on Kyiv, leaving at least 8 people dead and 70 injured.

Genya Savilov | Afp | Getty Images

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, retired Lt Gen. Keith Kellogg, told NBC News on Thursday morning that peace "talks in London yesterday were candid, constructive and productive."

Zelenskyy said earlier Thursday that he was cutting short a visit to South Africa to return home because of the attacks.

"Russia continues to kill people and avoid tough pressure and accountability for this," Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there is a lot of destruction. Rescue operations are ongoing, the rubble of buildings is being cleared."