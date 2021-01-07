Trump to Award Medal of Freedom to Three Golfers After His Supporters Attacked U.S. Capitol

President Donald Trump was scheduled to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to three professional golfers, a White House official told CNBC.

The closed-door ceremony comes less than a day after his supporters rioted inside the U.S. Capitol.

The medals will be awarded to retired golfers Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Babe Didrikson Zaharias.

Less than a day after his supporters rioted inside the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump was scheduled to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to three professional golfers, a White House official told CNBC on Thursday.

The medals will be awarded to Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player, who are retired, and Babe Didrikson Zaharias, who died in 1956 and will receive a medal posthumously.

Trump, who in his last public appearance Wednesday urged Vice President Mike Pence to reject the results of the election, will deliver the medals in a closed-door ceremony, the official confirmed.

Those remarks to supporters at a rally outside the White House came just before a joint session of Congress convened to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Pence, who presided over the event, declined Trump's demands to reject lawfully cast electoral votes.

Trump's supporters swarmed the Capitol, breaking through lines of law enforcement officers and invading the halls of Congress. The riots forced a halt in the proceedings, along with lockdowns and evacuations. The National Guard was activated to respond to the attack. At least four people died and numerous injuries were reported.

Congress reconvened that evening, eventually confirming Biden's victory after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The President Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor. It recognizes individuals who have made "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

The three recipients Thursday will join Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Charlie Sifford and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to receive the award, according to NBC's Golf Channel, which first reported Thursday's award ceremony.

Trump is an avid golfer, and his business, the Trump Organization, owns numerous golf club resorts. The president has visited those clubs hundreds of times during his one term in office.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.