Trump to deploy National Guard in response to Los Angeles immigration protests

Trump's order comes amid continued clashes between federal immigration agents and protesters. Trump is federalizing part of California's National Guard that would otherwise report to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

President Donald Trump signed an order to deploy 2,000 members of the National Guard in response to immigration protests in Los Angeles, the White House said Saturday night.

Trump's order comes amid continued clashes between demonstrators and federal agents executing immigration enforcement actions in L.A., which have led to more than 100 arrests.

"In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Leavitt told NBC News that Trump is federalizing part of California's National Guard that would otherwise report to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Presidents have the authority to do so under limited circumstances.

Newsom slammed Trump's move, calling it "purposefully inflammatory" and said it "will only escalate tensions."

"LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment's notice," Newsom wrote on X. "We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need."

"This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust," he said.

The White House on Saturday showed no signs that it was preparing to deescalate the situation.

On the contrary, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened to deploy U.S. Marines in addition to the members of the National Guard.

"If violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert," he posted on X.

Trump in a social media post wrote, "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can't do their jobs, which everyone knows they can't, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!"

The White House also released a formal memo from the president to the secretary of defense, attorney general and secretary of homeland security.

"To the extent that protests or acts of violence directly inhibit the execution of the laws, they constitute a form of rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States," the memo stated.

"In light of these incidents and credible threats of continued violence, by the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby call into Federal service members and units of the National Guard."

Vice President JD Vance called the protestors "insurrectionists" in a post on X.

"Insurrectionists carrying foreign flags are attacking immigration enforcement officers, while one half of America's political leadership has decided that border enforcement is evil," Vance wrote.

Labor leader David Huerta, president of the SEIU California, was injured Friday when he was arrested while observing the protests. The Homeland Security Department alleged that Huerta was "obstructing" federal officers.