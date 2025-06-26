Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump trade deadline of July 9 ‘not critical': White House

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

President of the United States Donald Trump arrives at Huis ten Bosch Palace for a dinner ahead of the Nato Summit 2025 on June 24, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Patrick Van Katwijk | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump could extend his upcoming self-imposed tariff pause deadline, the White House said.

President Donald Trump could extend his upcoming self-imposed tariff pause deadline, the White House said Thursday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

That July 9 trade-deal deadline "is not critical," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing.

"The president can simply provide these countries with a deal if they refuse to make us one by the deadline," Leavitt said, "and that means the president can pick a reciprocal tariff rate that he believes is advantageous for the United States and for the American worker."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us