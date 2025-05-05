Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Pay to not stay: Trump administration offers $1,000 for immigrants who ‘self-deport'

By Laya Neelakandan, CNBC

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Mayorkas provided an update on planning and operations ahead of the lifting of the Title 42 public health order. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The Trump administration is offering $1,000 stipends and travel assistance to unauthorized immigrants who agree to return to their countries of origin.
  • "This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers," said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
  • DHS said a Honduran immigrant living in Chicago had already used the program successfully, and had been flown to his home country and given the stipend.

The Trump administration is now offering $1,000 stipends and travel assistance to undocumented immigrants who volunteer to depart the United States for their countries of origin.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on Monday.

"This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers," said Noem.

"Self-deportation" is the Trump administration's term for returning to your home country if you do not have explicit authorization to live in the United States.

DHS said it currently costs, on average, $17,121 to arrest, detain and remove an undocumented immigrant.

The program requires immigrants to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's "Home" app, which had previously served as a portal to access the U.S. asylum system under the Biden administration.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Ford Motor is set to report earnings after the bell. Here's what Wall Street expects

news 2 hours ago

Function Health buys Ezra, launches full-body scan for a third of the price

A fact sheet says users will receive a $1,000 stipend only after their arrival in their country of origin is confirmed through the app.

Crucially, DHS also said that immigrants who sign up for the departure program will also be "deprioritized for detention and removal ahead of their departure as long as they demonstrate they are making meaningful strides in completing that departure."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It may also help to "keep the door open for legal immigration into the U.S. at a later date," according to the announcement.

The agency said the new program has already been employed by one person who left Chicago to return to Honduras.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us