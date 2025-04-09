Trump's morning ‘buy' call nets huge returns for those who listened

Investors who followed President Donald Trump's blunt advice to buy stocks on Wednesday morning received a windfall when the president hours later rolled back some of his market-ruining tariffs.

At 9:37 a.m. ET, just minutes after the opening bell, Trump posted on Truth Social that "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!" That post ended with the letters "DJT," which is both the president's initials and the ticker for Trump Media & Technology, the parent company of Truth Social that he holds a majority stake in.

Theoretically, for anyone who bought into the market that minute on Trump's urging, they netted a big return. Stocks shot up in a historic reversal in afternoon trading after Trump announced of a walkback on some tariffs, a stark turn after the unveiling of his plan to tax imports last week torpedoed the market.

Here's what returns would look like for some key names if you bought in at 9:37 a.m. ET and sold at session highs for each respective holding:

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPDR), which tracks the namesake benchmark index, traded as low as $494.11 in that minute. The SPY climbed to $548.62 at session highs, reflecting an 11% jump from where it sat when Trump sent out his advice to buy.

If you invested $1,000 at that moment, you could have sold for as much as $1,110.

The SPY finished the session higher by 10.5%, which was its biggest one-day gain since 2008.

Trump Media & Technology shares initially popped after Trump referenced his initials in the post, with some investors appearing to know he was referring to the stock ticker.

The stock fell to $16.69 in the minute of his post to buy shares. It has since soared a high as $20.40, which marks a jump of around 22.2%. The stock finished the session up more than 21%, its best day this year.

If you poured $1,000 into the stock in the minute of Trump's post, you could have sold for as much as $1,222.

Tesla is another stock that has become intertwined with the Trump administration, given CEO Elon Musk's role leading its controversial government efficiency initiative. Tesla dealerships have been protested and vandalized by apparent critics of Musk's foray into government.

The electric vehicle maker's shares traded as low as $226.27 in the minute of Trump's post. It surged as high as $274.69 in afternoon trading, reflecting a 21.4% gain. Tesla shares soared more than 22% in the trading day as a whole, recording its best session since 2013.

If you invested $1,000 when Trump's post hit, you could have sold for around $1,214 at session highs.

To be sure, stocks remain under pressure compared with where they sat before Trump's initial announcement of broad and steep levies last week. Even including the S&P 500's jump of more than 9% on Wednesday, the index is still down 3% compared with a week ago.

Forums for retail investors like Reddit's WallStreetBets page were abuzz as investors reacted to the news. One user called themselves "psychic" after after saying that they invested a retirement account holding into the market on Tuesday.

Others weren't so elated, with multiple commenters on a popular post sharing the update equating Trump's actions to market manipulation.

"Can you imagine the insider trading?," another user wrote. "Like if you are inside the white house and don't come out of this a brazillionai[r]e you are literally the dumbest person on the planet."