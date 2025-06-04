Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump tax bill would add $2.4 trillion to deficits, Congressional Budget Office says

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (C) speaks alongside U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at a news conference after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump’s agenda at the U.S. Capitol on May 22, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • The "big, beautiful bill" backed by President Donald Trump would add $2.4 trillion to federal budget deficits over 10 years, a Congressional Budget Office analysis found.
  • The sweeping Republican budget package narrowly passed the House last month and now faces headwinds in the Senate.
  • Trump has said he wants to sign the bill by the Fourth of July.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" would add $2.4 trillion to federal budget deficits over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday.

The bill passed by House Republicans last month would decrease federal spending by $1.3 trillion, but also see a $3.7 trillion drop in revenues, according to the CBO's latest analysis.

The budget package is expected to be tweaked further in the Senate, where it already faces headwinds from deficit hawks who have criticized the bill over concerns it would lead to exploding deficits.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said earlier Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he would not vote for the bill as it stands, calling it "grotesque" and "immoral."

Republican senators also face new outside pressure from Elon Musk, the former head of Trump's government-slashing Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, initiative, who slammed the bill as a "disgusting abomination."

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: The observed slowdown of the U.S. economy depends on your vantage point

news 2 hours ago

Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as weak private sector hiring in the U.S. dents investor sentiment

Some GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie, both of Kentucky, have already sided with Musk.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Johnson, who has repeatedly called for the U.S. to return to pre-pandemic levels of spending, has backed splitting the bill into two separate parts.

But that proposal has been rejected by Trump, who is urging the GOP to pass his agenda in "one big, beautiful bill" without Democratic help using the reconciliation process.

Meanwhile, Trump allies have repeatedly railed against the nonpartisan CBO estimates, seeking to undercut the agency's credibility.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that the CBO "has been historically wrong."

Senators are facing a time crunch, as Trump has indicated that he wants the package on his desk by July 4.

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect how the Congressional Budget Office characterizes the gap in revenue and spending resulting from the tax bill. The CBO says that gap will result in larger annual deficits, which will add to the national debt.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us