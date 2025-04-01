Trump's upcoming tariffs ‘will be effective immediately,' White House says

President Donald Trump's forthcoming tariffs will take effect right after they are unveiled Wednesday, the White House said.

President Donald Trump's forthcoming tariffs will take effect right after they are unveiled on Wednesday, the White House said.

"My understanding is that the tariff announcement will come tomorrow. They will be effective immediately," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday.

"The president has been teasing this for quite some time," Leavitt said, noting that Trump has repeatedly hyped up April 2 as America's "liberation day."

Trump has said that he will impose "reciprocal tariffs" that day, suggesting that many countries with their own duties on U.S. goods could suddenly face new trade barriers. He has touted the policy as "the big one" and recently said it will "start with all countries."

But much about the plan remains unclear, including the scope and severity of the tariffs and how they will be calculated.

Leavitt noted in Tuesday's press briefing that Trump "said last night he has made a decision" on the level of tariffs he will impose Wednesday.

"I don't want to get ahead of the President. This is obviously a very big day. He is with his trade and tariff team right now, perfecting it to make sure this is a perfect deal for the American people and the American worker, and you will all find out in about 24 hours from now," she said.

The White House earlier Tuesday announced Trump would deliver remarks at a "Make America Wealthy Again Event" in the Rose Garden on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The reciprocal tariffs follow a bevy of other import duties that Trump has announced since taking office on Jan. 20. Those include steep tariffs on goods from China, Canada and Mexico, as well as industry-specific tariffs on metals and, most recently, imported cars.

Those "permanent" auto tariffs are set to take effect Thursday, Trump said when he announced them last week.