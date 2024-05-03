Money Report

Turkey's inflation accelerates to nearly 70% in April

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Turkey's inflation accelerated to 69.8% annually for the month of April, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.

The highest consumer price increases year-on-year were in education, with a 103.86% jump, and hotels, cafes and restaurants, with an increase of 95.82%.

On a monthly basis, Turkey's inflation increased 3.18%, led by price rises in alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and hotels, cafes and restaurants.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

