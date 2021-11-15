Twilio CEO Touts Company's Long-Term Growth Outlook After Recent Stock Plunge

Twilio co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson told CNBC on Monday that a late-October stock slide shouldn't distract investors from the company's long-term growth trajectory.

"Our growth has been in the range of high 30s and low 50s for a while and at a nearly $3 billion revenue run rate," Lawson said, "those are astounding numbers."

Lawson said Twilio aims to help clients such as Nike, Lyft and Netflix develop personalized customer connections on par with tech giants Amazon and Google.

On Oct. 28, Twilio shared a weak fourth-quarter forecast and announced the departure of its COO, George Hu. Shares of the cloud communications platform tanked nearly 17.6% that day.

From its all-time high of $457.30 back in February, the stock has fallen more than 30%.

Lawson said that company acquisitions, as well as working with big companies like Nike, Lyft and Netflix to help them develop personalized customer connections on par with the likes of Amazon and Alphabet's Google, will drive growth.

Big tech companies' communications always sound personal because they understand their customers via their data, according to Lawson. Twilio wants to help its clients build digital relationships with their customers that are "as good as" the competition, he added.

"Now every company that I talk to is saying they need to build the same kind of digital relationships with their customer as those giants do, but it takes a huge investment in data, in systems, in the applications of the engagement in order to get as good as those digital giants have," Lawson said. "That's what our platform is enabling those companies to do."

Twilio takes all of the first-party data a company has about its customers and assembles it into a profile of that customer to know what the customer likes and dislikes, or why they usually call for help.

This helps the company provide the customer with a more personal experience, Lawson explained.

