Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. crude oil trades below $65 after steep selloff following Israel-Iran ceasefire

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

In an aerial view, the LyondellBasell Houston refinery is seen at sunset on June 18, 2025 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.S. crude oil futures rose slightly Wednesday, but remained below $65 per barrel after the Iran-Israel ceasefire triggered a steep selloff earlier this week.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures contracts rose 33 cents, or 0.51%, $64.70 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent was last up 36 cents, or 0.54%, at $67.50 per barrel.

Prices briefly jumped to five-month highs after the U.S. bombed three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend. But futures rapidly sold off on Monday and Tuesday after Iran held back from targeting regional crude supplies, and President Donald Trump pushed Jerusalem and Tehran into a truce.

"With the announcement of a ceasefire [Monday], President Trump called time on the twelve-day Israel-Iran war after successfully executing an escalate to de-escalate strategy," Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told clients in a note Tuesday.

"The worst appears over for now," Croft said, "though the truce still remains fragile."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us