U.S. embassy in London reopens after suspicious ‘hoax' item found

By ,CNBC

A police officer stands in front of the U.S. Embassy, amid ongoing investigation following an incident in London, Britain, November 22, 2024.
Mina Kim | Reuters
  Police had earlier carried out a controlled explosion near the embassy building, a 12-storey purpose-built glass cube in Nine Elms, south London, and cordoned off some areas.
  The embassy later returned to normal operations.

British police said on Friday that a suspicious package left outside the U.S. embassy in London, which was blown up in a controlled explosion, was a hoax device, according to its initial indications.

Police had earlier carried out a controlled explosion near the embassy building, a 12-storey purpose-built glass cube in Nine Elms, south London, and cordoned off some areas.

The embassy later returned to normal operations.

"Initial indications are that the item was a hoax device," London's Metropolitan Police said. "An investigation will now follow."

"Some cordons will remain in place for the time being but the majority of the police response will now be stood down."

The embassy said it was back to normal business operations but that all public appointments for Friday had been cancelled.

Firefighters stand near the U.S. Embassy, amid ongoing investigation following an incident in London, Britain, November 22, 2024. 
Mina Kim | Reuters
Firefighters stand near the U.S. Embassy, amid ongoing investigation following an incident in London, Britain, November 22, 2024. 

"Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy," it added.

The United States moved its embassy from Mayfair, central London, to Nine Elms in 2018, partly for safety and security reasons.

The formerly industrial area now houses dozens of upmarket apartment buildings alongside Battersea Power Station, a 1930s-era building recognizable for its red brick and white chimneys, which has been redeveloped as a shopping and tourist center.

