U.S. Reports Fewer Than 30,000 Cases for Five Straight Days, With the Nation Averaging 1.8 Million Daily Vaccinations

The U.S. has reported fewer than 30,000 cases for five straight days, bringing the seven-day average of daily new infections to about 30,300.

Roughly 1.8 million vaccinations have been reported on average each day over the past week, and 48% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

The U.S. has reported fewer than 30,000 cases for five straight days, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows, bringing the seven-day average of daily new infections to about 30,300.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It's the first time daily case counts have held below the 30,000 mark for five consecutive days since mid-June.

Roughly 1.8 million vaccinations have been reported on average each day over the past week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, and 48% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

U.S. Covid cases

Hopkins data shows that nationwide case counts have been on a mostly downward trend since the latest high point about a month ago in mid-April, when the country was seeing more than 71,000 cases per day. The latest seven-day average of daily new infections is 30,300.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the White House, said Wednesday that infections are decreasing in every state in the U.S.

Fauci did not specify over what time period these state-level declines in infections have occurred. A CNBC analysis of Hopkins data shows that average daily case counts have declined by 5% or more in 38 states over the past week.

U.S. Covid deaths

The U.S. reported 655 Covid deaths on Wednesday, bringing the seven-day average to 572 deaths per day.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

About 1.8 million vaccinations have been reported each day on average over the past week, according to the CDC, down from the peak level of 3.4 million shots per day in mid-April and also lower than the average of 2.2 million one week ago.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

About 48% of Americans are at least partially vaccinated, CDC data shows, and 38% are fully inoculated.

Of those aged 18 and older, slightly more than 60% have received at least one shot. President Joe Biden has set a goal of getting 70% of American adults to receive one shot or more by July 4.