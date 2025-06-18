Money Report

U.S. Steel ceases trading on the NYSE as Japan's Nippon finalizes takeover

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Rolls of steel are seen before the US president speaks during a rally at US Steel – Irvin Works in the Pittsburgh suburb of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on May 30, 2025.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
  • U.S. Steel shares stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange after Japan's Nippon Steel completed its acquisition.
  • President Donald Trump has insisted for weeks that the companies would form a "partnership" in which U.S. Steel would remain American owned.
  • But U.S. Steel has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after Japan's Nippon Steel completed its acquisition of the iconic American industrial name.

President Donald Trump has insisted for weeks that the companies would form a "partnership" in which U.S. Steel would remain American owned.

But the New York Stock Exchange notified the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that U.S. Steel's shares would be removed from listing, after the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday after Nippon completed its acquisition, according to a notice from the NYSE.

The deal was politically controversial from the moment Nippon and U.S. Steel signed a merger agreement in December 2023, as Democrats and Republicans have taken an increasingly protectionist toward U.S. industry in recent years.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

