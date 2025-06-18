U.S. Steel ceases trading on the NYSE as Japan's Nippon finalizes takeover

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange after Japan's Nippon Steel completed its acquisition.

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after Japan's Nippon Steel completed its acquisition of the iconic American industrial name.

But the New York Stock Exchange notified the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that U.S. Steel's shares would be removed from listing, after the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday after Nippon completed its acquisition, according to a notice from the NYSE.

The deal was politically controversial from the moment Nippon and U.S. Steel signed a merger agreement in December 2023, as Democrats and Republicans have taken an increasingly protectionist toward U.S. industry in recent years.

