Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. Steel shares rally as Trump approves Nippon takeover with unique government ‘golden share'

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump walks as workers react at U.S. Steel Corporation–Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters

U.S. Steel shares jumped on Monday after President Donald Trump approved its controversial merger with Japan's Nippon Steel.

U.S. Steel shares were last up about 5% in premarket trading.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump issued an executive order on Friday that allowed U.S. Steel and Nippon to finalize their merger so long as they signed a national security agreement with the U.S. government. The companies said they signed the agreement with the government, completing the final hurdle for the deal.

U.S. Steel said the national security agreement includes a golden share for the U.S .government, without specifying what powers the government would wield with its share. Trump said on Thursday that the golden share gives the U.S. president "total control."

Typically, golden shares allow the holder veto power over important decisions the company makes.

Trump has avoided calling the transaction a merger, describing the deal instead as a "partnership." U.S. Steel confirmed in a regulatory filing Monday that the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

"All regulatory approvals required for the completion of the Transaction have been received," U.S. Steel said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. "The Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and is expected to be completed promptly."

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

As G7 leaders meet, allies ask: Is Trump with us or against us?

news 2 hours ago

How to protect financial assets amid immigration raids, deportation worries

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us