U.S. tariff rates under Trump will be higher than the Smoot-Hawley levels from Great Depression era

President Donald Trump’s new policies put the effective tariff rate above the level of around 20% set by 1930’s Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, according to Sarah Bianchi, a strategist at Evercore ISI.

An estimate from Fitch Ratings said that the tariff rate would hit its highest level since 1909.

The full economic impact of the new duties will likely depend on how long they are in place and whether other nations retaliate.

The tariff policy outlined by President Donald Trump on Wednesday appears set to raise the level of U.S. import duties to the highest in more than 100 years.

The U.S. introduced a baseline 10% tariff on imports, but also steep country-by-country rates on some major trading partners, including China. The country-by-country rates appear to be related to the trade deficit the U.S. has with each trading partner.

Sarah Bianchi, Evercore ISI chief strategist of international political affairs and public policy, said in a note to clients late Wednesday that the new policies put the effective tariff rate above the level of around 20% set by 1930's Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which is often cited by economists as a contributing factor to the Great Depression.

"A very tough and more bearish announcement that pushes the overall U.S. weighted average tariff rate to 24%, the highest in over 100 years – and likely headed to as high as 27% once anticipated 232s are complete," Bianchi wrote. The "232s" is a reference to some sector-specific tariffs that could be added soon.

JPMorgan's chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli came up with similar results when his team crunched the numbers.

"By our calculations this takes the average effective tariff rate from what had been prior to today's announcement around 10% to just over 23%. … A White House official mentioned that other section 232 tariffs (e.g. chips, pharma, critical minerals) are still in the works, so the average effective rate could go even higher. Moreover, the executive order states that retaliation by US trading partners could result in even higher US tariffs," Feroli said in a note to clients.

An estimate from Fitch Ratings was in the same range, with a report saying the tariff rate would hit its highest level since 1909.

Trump referenced the Smoot-Hawley Act in his Rose Garden remarks on Wednesday. The president said the issue was not the tariffs imposed in 1930 but the previous decision to remove the higher tariffs that existed earlier in the 20th century.

"It would have never happened if they had stayed with the tariff policy. It would have been a much different story. They tried to bring back tariffs to save our country, but it was gone. It was gone. It was too late," Trump said.

The full economic impact of the new tariffs will likely depend on how long they are in place and if other countries retaliate. Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have indicated that the country-by-country tariffs could come down if those trade partners change their policies.

JPMorgan global economist Nora Szentivanyi warned that Trump's tariffs were likely to push the U.S. and global economy into a recession this year if they are sustained.