Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

UK announces draft rules for crypto industry, touts greater collaboration with U.S.

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

[CNBC] UK announces draft rules for crypto industry, touts greater collaboration with U.S.
Romain Costaseca | Afp | Getty Images
  • U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves on Tuesday announced plans for a "comprehensive regulatory regime for crypto assets."
  • The U.K.'s Treasury published draft rules aimed at bringing crypto exchanges, dealers and agents into the regulatory fold.
  • Reeves said that the the U.K. planned to deepen regulatory cooperation with the U.S. to boost "responsible" adoption of digital assets.

LONDON — Britain on Tuesday published draft legislation for the cryptocurrency industry, touting greater collaboration with the U.S. as it looks to regulate the wild world of digital assets.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Speaking at a fintech event Tuesday, U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced plans for a "comprehensive regulatory regime for crypto assets," adding that the proposals would aim to make the country a "world leader in digital assets."

The rules will bring crypto exchanges, dealers and agents into the regulatory fold, "cracking down on bad actors while supporting legitimate innovation," the U.K.'s Treasury department said in a statement released following Reeves' remarks.

"Crypto firms with UK customers will also have to meet clear standards on transparency, consumer protection, and operational resilience — just like firms in traditional finance," the Treasury's statement added.

Reeves said that the U.K. planned to deepen regulatory cooperation with the U.S. to boost "responsible" adoption of digital assets. "For the U.K. to be a world leader in digital assets, international cooperation is vital," she told attendees at fintech industry group Innovate Finance's annual summit.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Gilead Sciences agrees to pay $202 million to settle claims of kickbacks to doctors for HIV drug prescriptions

news 20 mins ago

U.S. ‘very close' to a trade deal with India, Bessent says

The U.K. finance minister met with her U.S. counterpart Scott Bessent last week to discuss a trade deal. She had previously said that improving business ties with the European Union was "arguably even more important."

"Regulation must support business, not hold it back," Reeves said Thursday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Crypto industry insiders say the Financial Conduct Authority — which is the U.K.'s financial services watchdog — has been too restrictive when it comes to approving registrations from digital asset firms.

The FCA is the regulator responsible for registering firms that want to provide crypto services within the scope of money laundering regulations in the U.K.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us